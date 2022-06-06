Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.67 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

