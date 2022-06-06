Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

SLG stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

