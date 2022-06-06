Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 983,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $384,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.54. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,066. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average of $340.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

