Morgan Stanley Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $83.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

