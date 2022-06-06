Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 10.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.52. 5,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 659,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

