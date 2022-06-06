Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Natera worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,064,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 24,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,559. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

