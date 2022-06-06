Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NVGS opened at $14.37 on Friday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navigator by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

