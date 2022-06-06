Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65. 20,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,238,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

