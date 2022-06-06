nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.