Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $902.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Perion Network by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 286,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 237,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

