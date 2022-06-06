NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

