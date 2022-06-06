NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $88.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

