NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:NRSN) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

