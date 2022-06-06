Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk Buys 15,000 Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Stock

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$13,456.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,316,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,434.37.

Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UGE International alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 8,000 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$9,979.20.

CVE:UGE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,534. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. UGE International Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

UGE International ( CVE:UGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.48 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.