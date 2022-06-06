Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.98 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $207,408.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.27 or 0.06041599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00211169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00601492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00628403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00073012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq's total supply is 9,979,160,248 coins and its circulating supply is 9,412,160,248 coins. Nimiq's official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq's official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

