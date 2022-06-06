Nipro (OTC:NPRRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nipro (OTC:NPRRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:NPRRF opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Nipro has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Nipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nipro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and pharma packaging businesses. The company's Medical Device business develops, manufactures, and sells various disposable medical products comprising renal, intervention and anesthesiology, injection and infusion, dialysis, cardiopulmonary, diabetic, and cell cultures products; and sells artificial organ-related products, and generic and kit products.

