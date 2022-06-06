Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Nordson stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 143.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.