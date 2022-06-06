OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

OCCIN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. 1,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.