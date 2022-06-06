Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.96.

Shares of OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

