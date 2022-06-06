Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

