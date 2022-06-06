Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.
About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)
Recommended Stories
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.