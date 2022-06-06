OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.15 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.