Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

OTEX stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

