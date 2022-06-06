Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $382.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

