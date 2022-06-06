Oppenheimer Cuts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $16.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2026 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Clene alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.77. Clene has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,891 shares of company stock worth $747,352 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.