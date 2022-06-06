Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

NYSE OSK opened at $94.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

