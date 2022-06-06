Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.53% of Ovintiv worth $132,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 101,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

