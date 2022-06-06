Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.53

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$74.53 and last traded at C$74.33, with a volume of 477048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.321 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.