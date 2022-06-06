Oxygen Market Capitalization Hits $3.25 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $438,080.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,898,606 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

