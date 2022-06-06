PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 13,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,385. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

