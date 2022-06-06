PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Increased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $32.50. 5,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

