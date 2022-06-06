Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAM. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NYSE:PAM opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

