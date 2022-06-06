Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.14

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.14 and last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 151484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.82.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.88.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,743,069.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

