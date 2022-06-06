Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. 113,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,899. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

