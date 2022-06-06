PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of PYPTF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

