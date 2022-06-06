PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.71

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 24575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.