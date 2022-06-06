PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Head to Head Survey

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PEDEVCO and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72% Ovintiv 9.86% 60.01% 18.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PEDEVCO and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 3 15 0 2.83

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 8.41 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.71 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

