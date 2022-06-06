Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 559,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

