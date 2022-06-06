Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
