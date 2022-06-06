Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

