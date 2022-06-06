Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $117.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of PRFT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. Perficient has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

