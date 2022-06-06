Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.70

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 407745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

