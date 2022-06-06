Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.70

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 407745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$107.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
Read More
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.