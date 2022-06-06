PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.10 ($0.67), with a volume of 1113322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.68).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.85. The firm has a market cap of £443.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00.

PetroTal Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

