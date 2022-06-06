Phala Network Market Cap Achieves $34.66 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,433.94 or 1.00041086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001592 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

