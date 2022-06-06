Phala.Network Market Cap Achieves $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

