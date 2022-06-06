Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.12.

PHR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

