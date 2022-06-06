Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.35.

DOC stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

