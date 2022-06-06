PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00677494 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00420091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

