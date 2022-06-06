Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. 1,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,087,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $76,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,844,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

