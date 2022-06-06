Piper Sandler Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $54.20

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.20 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.37.

Twitter stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

