Piper Sandler Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $50.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.