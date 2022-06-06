PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.47. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 12,747 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,300 shares of company stock worth $848,893.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

